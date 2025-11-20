Thanksgiving specials announced at The Shops at Wailea

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse and at least three more restaurants at The Shops will be offering a Thanksgiving special. (Courtesy: The Shops at Wailea)

Several restaurants at The Shops at Wailea will offer holiday dine-in and take-out menus on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27. Four restaurants have confirmed special offerings.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

All day | $64.95 per person

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse will serve a three-course Thanksgiving menu that includes:

Appetizer: Lobster bisque or Caesar salad

Lobster bisque or Caesar salad Entrée: Roast turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and green beans

Roast turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and green beans Dessert: Pumpkin cheesecake

Reservations: OpenTable

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Opens 11 a.m. | Dine-in & Take-home options

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Traditional Three-Course Turkey Feast – $55 (dine-in only)

Includes sliced oven-roasted turkey, sausage and herb stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, choice of side and dessert. Signature steaks will also be available.

Reservation: ruthschris.com

Thanksgiving at Your Table – $210 (serves 4, preorder required by Nov. 24)

Pickup: Wednesday, Nov. 26, noon–4 p.m.

Includes:

Starter: Steak house salad or Caesar salad

Steak house salad or Caesar salad Entrée: Oven-roasted turkey with sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy and cranberry relish

Oven-roasted turkey with sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy and cranberry relish Side (choice of one): Au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, sweet potato casserole or Brussels sprouts

Au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, sweet potato casserole or Brussels sprouts Dessert: Four pumpkin cheesecakes

Aurum Maui

2–8 p.m. | $75 per person

Aurum Maui will serve a Thanksgiving feature of stuffed chicken roulade with truffle mashed potatoes, creamed green beans, turkey gravy and cranberry compote.

Reservation: aurummaui.com

The Pint & Cork

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All day | $35 per person

The Pint & Cork will offer a Thanksgiving plate featuring sage and rosemary roasted turkey, sausage and macadamia nut stuffing, turkey gravy, whipped gold potatoes, cranberry-lychee sauce and a green bean and rainbow carrot medley.

Pumpkin pie may be added for $3.