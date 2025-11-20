Thanksgiving specials announced at The Shops at Wailea
Several restaurants at The Shops at Wailea will offer holiday dine-in and take-out menus on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27. Four restaurants have confirmed special offerings.
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse
All day | $64.95 per person
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse will serve a three-course Thanksgiving menu that includes:
- Appetizer: Lobster bisque or Caesar salad
- Entrée: Roast turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and green beans
- Dessert: Pumpkin cheesecake
Reservations: OpenTable
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Opens 11 a.m. | Dine-in & Take-home options
Traditional Three-Course Turkey Feast – $55 (dine-in only)
Includes sliced oven-roasted turkey, sausage and herb stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, choice of side and dessert. Signature steaks will also be available.
Reservation: ruthschris.com
Thanksgiving at Your Table – $210 (serves 4, preorder required by Nov. 24)
Pickup: Wednesday, Nov. 26, noon–4 p.m.
Includes:
- Starter: Steak house salad or Caesar salad
- Entrée: Oven-roasted turkey with sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy and cranberry relish
- Side (choice of one): Au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, sweet potato casserole or Brussels sprouts
- Dessert: Four pumpkin cheesecakes
Aurum Maui
2–8 p.m. | $75 per person
Aurum Maui will serve a Thanksgiving feature of stuffed chicken roulade with truffle mashed potatoes, creamed green beans, turkey gravy and cranberry compote.
Reservation: aurummaui.com
The Pint & Cork
All day | $35 per person
The Pint & Cork will offer a Thanksgiving plate featuring sage and rosemary roasted turkey, sausage and macadamia nut stuffing, turkey gravy, whipped gold potatoes, cranberry-lychee sauce and a green bean and rainbow carrot medley.
Pumpkin pie may be added for $3.