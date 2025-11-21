Central Pacific Bank announces partnership with Korea Investment & Securities 

CPB Chairman, President and CEO Arnold Martines (left) and KIS President and CEO Sung Hwan Kim signed an MOU in Seoul, South Korea on Nov. 13, 2025. Photo courtesy: Korea Investment & Securities

Central Pacific Bank announced the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Investment & Securities. The goal is to support the diverse financial needs of Korean individuals who are seeking opportunities in Hawaiʻi.

KIS is a leading South Korean financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to the diversified client base that includes individuals, financial institutions, and corporations. As of Sept. 30, 2025, KIS reported total assets of KRW 103.9 trillion (approximately USD 73.9 billion). KIS operates a comprehensive domestic network of 64 locations with an international presence consisting of 11 overseas subsidiaries.

“Through this partnership, we will serve as an extension of KIS in Hawaiʻi, helping support their customers as they explore investment and business opportunities across the islands,” said Arnold Martines, Chairman, President and CEO of Central Pacific Bank. “We look forward to the mutually beneficial relationship.”

“Partnering with Central Pacific Bank enables us to better serve our clients who are increasingly looking at the Hawaiʻi market,” said Sung Hwan Kim, President and CEO of Korea Investment & Securities. “This cooperation will enhance our ability to connect them with stable and appealing overseas opportunities.”

Photo courtesy: Korea Investment & Securities