Doctors On Call urgent care and walk-in clinics expand for residents and visitors

November 21, 2025, 2:00 PM HST
Kylie Flickinger, PA

Doctors On Call, Maui’s Urgent Care, welcomes Kylie Flickinger as a new provider to its growing staff. Kylie is a PA who is providing both urgent care and family medicine walk-in care at both West Maui (Kāʻanapali) and South Maui (Shops at Wailea) clinics.

DOC serves all residents and visitors of Maui and accepts insurance, including Kaiser, HMSA, UHA, Medicare, Quest, and other island insurances. No appointment is needed, patients can just come in. For convenience and for those who can’t make it in, a telemedicine visit is also an option and is covered by insurance.

An entire assortment of wellness services are also available, including supervised weight control with GLP medications, lifestyle management, and aesthetic services.

Offices open at 8 a.m. and further information is available online at DocMaui.com.

