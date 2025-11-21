Kahului Council candidates interviewed; contrasts emerge in policies, philosophy and personalities

Kahului residency seat candidates interviewed by Maui County Council members on Thursday afternoon were: (clockwise from upper left) Virgilio “Leo” Agcolicol, Kelson Kauanoe Batangan and Carol Lee Kamekona. The Council will reconvene its meeting to appoint a new member to succeed the late Council Member Natalie “Tasha” Kama at 9 a.m. Nov. 25. PC: YouTube screengrabs

Differing personalities, philosophies and policy positions surfaced Thursday afternoon as Maui County Council members interviewed three applicants vying to fill the unexpired term of the late Council Member Natalie “Tasha” Kama.

Kelson Kauanoe Batangan, Carol Lee Kamekona and Virgilio “Leo” Agcolicol presented distinct approaches to the job, particularly regarding the legacy of the late council member and the pending legislation she left behind.

Kelson Kauanoe Batangan: A steward of Tasha Kama’s legacy

Batangan, who currently serves as the executive director of the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization, positioned himself explicitly as the choice of the late council member. He told the Council that Kama requested he finish her term and that he views the appointment as a “stewardship” of her policies.

“It is an incredible honor, and I would accept this kuleana with the deepest humility and respect for her legacy,” he said. “If confirmed, my purpose would be to serve as a steward of her policies.”

Batangan said he would like to “ensure a seamless continuation of service.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I commit to honoring the trust the voters placed in her by continuing the work and projects she established and positions she articulated while in office,” he said. “The voters made their stance very clear in the last election and supported her positions and perspective. My goal is to honor her memory, respect the wishes of the constituents, and ensure this important office remains active and effective until the next election.”

Independence of judgment

Batangan’s position as being a steward of Kama’s legacy drew questions about his independence of judgment from Council Member Tamara Paltin.

She noted that a testifier earlier had praised Batangan for his independence of judgment while serving on the Maui County Charter Commission. “But here you said you’d like to be a steward of Member Kama’s policies, positions she articulated.”

Paltin asked whether Kama had wanted Batangan, while on the Charter Commission, to undertake her policies “or to be an independent judgment for community needs?”

“No,” Batangan said. “So on the Charter Commission, she trusted me.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As for the Kahului Council seat, he said he believed Kama reached out to him “because she trusted my general values and vision, and there was, you know, enough similar alignment.”

Batangan stated that for the remainder of this term, he would defer to Kama’s established positions. “If she has not taken a position for herself, then I would feel more liberated to either vote my district or vote my conscience,” he said.

Paltin asked if Batangan made any commitments to Kama if he were to be appointed to her unexpired term.

“So you didn’t make any commitments if you get selected as to who you would hire or anything?” she asked.

“No,” he said. “But I would like to keep the current staff.” He added that given his goal to continue the work she started, it would be helpful to retain the people she relied upon when she began her work.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

When asked about his stance on Bill 9, the highly controversial measure to phase out transient accommodations from apartment-zoned districts (that Kama had opposed in committee), Batangan said he would vote the same way as Kama and not support it as a standalone bill in its current form.

Council members also pressed Batangan on his current employment. He clarified that federal regulators and his policy board informed him he could not hold both positions.

“If appointed to this body, I would resign from that,” Batangan said, confirming he would leave the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Carol Lee Kamekona: Lived experience vs. being ‘book smart’

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In contrast, Kamekona, a Navy veteran and community organizer, emphasized her “lived experience” over academic or bureaucratic credentials. She noted that while she and Kama shared Hawaiian ancestry, they did not always align politically.

“I did not go to Stanford,” she said, referring to Batangan’s elite academic credential. “I don’t have the ABCs behind my name that higher education offers. I have lived experience, and that, to me, is more valuable than being book smart. I’m not young anymore. I’m not in the prime of my life. But in saying that, I hope those are not the determining factors or standards for running for office or judging the character of a person.”

Advocate for Bill 9

Kamekona differed from Batangan regarding Bill 9.

“As the mayor proposed Bill 9, I’m in a 100 percent in favor,” she said. “I want it to be passed without any carve outs, without any exemptions, pass it clean.”

During Kamekona’s interview, Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura questioned her about a property listed on her financial disclosure, although Kamekona had testified earlier about facing eviction. Kamekona clarified that the property listed is family land in Kalapana on Hawaiʻi Island that was covered by lava and has no assessed value.

Kamekona also confirmed she intends to run for the seat in the 2026 election. Batangan said he was undecided whether to seek the office later.

Virgilio “Leo” Agcolicol: Deep community roots

The third candidate, Agcolicol, highlighted his 58 years of residency on Maui, his military service in Vietnam and a 45-year career with Central Pacific Bank. He also noted his long tenure as a radio host on KMVI.

Agcolicol presented himself as a candidate with deep roots in the community but candidly admitted he has “no experience in politics.”

“I watched Maui, the growth of Maui, including Kahului industrial area, Wailuku industrial area,” Agcolicol told the Council. “I think I have enough time in watching all the growth of Maui.”

Kahului district priorities

During his interview, he highlighted his banking career and his service on the Real Property Tax Board of Review under the late Mayor Hannibal Tavares. When asked about his priorities for the district, he pointed to infrastructure needs in older neighborhoods.

“We have to fix the roads, especially in the older increment, oh, it’s really, really bumpy,” Agcolicol said.

Council Member Gabe Johnson asked him about his stance on affordable housing and rent control. While expressing general support for affordable housing to keep young people on the island, Agcolicol suggested there should be limits on rental prices.

“There should be a ceiling in charging high rent,” Agcolicol said.

When asked about navigating conflict on the Council, Agcolicol advocated for neutrality and compromise. Referencing voting blocks, he suggested that regardless of the vote split, members must collaborate.

“Whether four, four, nine, we should put our heads together and talk compromise,” he said. “Because if we keep on deferring for that side, for this side… we’re not going any place.”

Agcolicol said he would like to see “voices equalized” on the Council. When asked about the biggest challenges facing the county, he pointed to the deteriorating infrastructure of older business districts.

“I see those businesses in these two major developments, like Kahului industrial area and Wailuku industrial area, some of those structures now are deteriorating,” he said.

Next steps

The Council is scheduled to vote on the appointment when the meeting reconvenes at 9 a.m. Nov. 25. If council members cannot put together five votes for a single candidate, Mayor Richard Bissen will appoint Kama’s successor.

Currently, council members are paid $101,302 annually as of July 1, a 26.2% raise from their previous annual pay of $80,299.