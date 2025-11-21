Kula woman suffers critical injuries in motor vehicle collision on Thompson Road
An 84-year-old Kula woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Thompson Road in Kula on Friday afternoon.
The incident was reported at 1:11 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2025, on Thompson Road, one mile south of the intersection with Kēōkea Place.
Police say a preliminary investigation reveals a maroon 2019 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling northbound on Thompson Road when the operator lost control while negotiating a left bend in the roadway. The vehicle ran off the roadway, collided into the dirt embankment, partially overturned, and landed facing southbound.
As a result of the collision, the operator sustained injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Police say an investigation reveals that the operator was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. The involvement of speed, alcohol, and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.