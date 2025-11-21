Maui Surf Forecast for November 22, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 10-15 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 01:41 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 08:16 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:58 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:41 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will maintain surf at moderate levels along north and west facing shores. A reinforcement northwest swell is expected to build Saturday with surf expected to rise to advisory levels by the end of the day for the same shorelines. Surf will likely be advisory levels to start the day Sunday, then decline through the day. A potentially larger northwest swell is expected around the middle of next week. Stay tuned for more details as the low starts to develop to the far northwest of the islands.

As trade winds weaken, choppy surf along east facing shores will decline into the weekend and into early next week. Surf looks to remain tiny to small through the forecast period with tiny background southerly energy.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.