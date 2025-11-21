Maui talent takes center stage this Sunday with ‘Hawaiʻi to the World’ showcase

Hawai’i to the World, Maui auditions. PC: Hawaiian Council

The Hawaiian Council is calling on Maui to tune in and cheer for its incredible homegrown talent as “Hawai‘i to the World,” Maui Auditions airs this Sunday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m., on Hawai‘i News Now, simulcast on K5 and KHNL, and streaming across all HNN platforms.

This exciting statewide talent competition showcases Hawai‘i’s next generation of artists, musicians, dancers, and creators. From soulful singers to amazing performances, the Maui auditions deliver unforgettable moments that celebrate the island’s creativity, culture, and heart.

Leimana Purdy at Hawai’i to the World, Maui auditions. PC: Hawaiian Council

Guest judge Keali’i Reichel, Kumu Hula and award-winning recording artist, joins the show’s judging panel alongside Amy Hānaiali‘i Gilliom, Patrick Makuakāne, Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu (Kumu Hina), and Lehua Kalima. The show is hosted by McKenna Maduli, with Shawn Kekoa Pimental serving as music producer.

ʻĀinaty’s Kamalei Kawaʻa with McKenna Maduli, host of Hawai’i to the World at the Maui auditions. PC: Hawaiian Council

The family of ʻĀinaty’s Kamalei Kawaʻa were among those in the audience at the Hawai’i to the World, Maui auditions. PC: Hawaiian Council

The eight finalists representing Maui are:

ʻĀinaty

Pono Akiona

S.O.S. Hoas

Leimana Purdy

TJ & the Maui Country Band

Max Angel

Silky Sister

Namaka Pau‘ole

Hawai’i to the World, Maui auditions. PC: Hawaiian Council

“Hawai‘i to the World is about more than competition, it’s about connection,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council and the show’s co-creator. “The show helps lift Hawai‘i’s artists and performers, giving them the visibility and support they deserve. By investing in local creativity, we’re helping to strengthen the next generation of storytellers who will carry our voices far beyond these islands.”

Each week, Hawai‘i to the World spotlights one island before the grand finale — where the top acts from Kaua‘i, Maui, Hawai‘i Island, and O‘ahu will take the stage for the $10,000 grand prize. The show also features a Fan Favorite award, determined by online voting, celebrating the contestant who receives the most community support. Voting for Fan Favorite will remain open 24 hours after each show airs.

Following this Sunday night’s episode, the remaining shows will air weekly on HNN immediately following Sunday Night Football at 7 p.m.:

Nov. 30 : Hawai‘i Island Auditions (Alaka‘i Paleka, guest judge)

: Hawai‘i Island Auditions (Alaka‘i Paleka, guest judge) Dec. 7 : O‘ahu Auditions (Jake Shimabukuro, guest judge)

: O‘ahu Auditions (Jake Shimabukuro, guest judge) Dec. 14: Finale

For more information or to vote for Fan Favorite, visit hawaiitotheworld.com.

As a nonprofit organization, the Hawaiian Council develops programs that celebrate our people and culture, and strengthen local communities through education, cultural exchange, and storytelling. Hawai‘i to the World reflects that purpose by uplifting Native Hawaiians and Hawai‘i through culture, creativity, and community – providing a platform for artists and creators from every island to share their voices, celebrate their culture, and inspire pride and connection among future generations.