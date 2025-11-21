Preparations to begin for construction of EV charging station at Kapalua Airport

West Maui Kapalua Airport. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher.

Construction work will begin on Monday, Nov. 24, for a new electric vehicle charging station at the Kapalua Airport, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced.

A portion of the mauka side of the parking lot will be closed 24/7 during the work. There will be no impact to flights or airport operations.

Construction fencing will be installed on Nov. 24. Work on the station will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on state holidays. The chargers are scheduled to be open to the public in September 2026.

When completed, this will become the third electric vehicle charging station in the state funded by the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. The first NEVI station in the state opened on Maui at the Kahului Park and Ride along Kūihelani Highway in February, 2024. The second station at the Aloha Tower Marketplace on O‘ahu opened in November of 2024.

The $3.2 million charging station at Kapalua Airport will have four 150-kilowatt direct current chargers. The four 150 kW DC fast chargers have Combined Charging System (CCS) and two will also have CHArge de MOve (CHAdeMO) connectors.

NEVI funding is authorized through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support transition to zero-emission vehicles by increasing availability of convenient, reliable electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The NEVI program seeks to accelerate the adoption of EVs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, help the US lead global transportation electrification efforts and build out alternative fuel corridors through construction of a national network of electric vehicle chargers. See https://driveelectric.gov/