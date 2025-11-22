Annual Thanksgiving meal service hosted by The Salvation Army’s Kahului Corps, Nov. 26

Prior Maui Thanksgiving celebrations. PC: courtesy The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division’s Kahului Corps will hold its annual Thanksgiving meal service on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Open to all, the event continues the organization’s longstanding holiday tradition that invites community members to celebrate the season with gratitude, fellowship and a warm meal.

“This year, we marked 130 years of service to Maui. To celebrate this incredible milestone, we will also be recognizing some of our faithful community partners at the event,” said The Salvation Army’s Kahului Corps Captain Steven Howard. “The Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meal services across the entire Pacific seek to provide comfort for individuals and families during the holiday season, especially those facing hardship. We hope everyone is able to join us for this transformative event—complete with music, festivities, food and all the holiday fixings.”

Hundreds of meals prepared by the UH Maui College Culinary Arts Program will be served during this free, in-person Thanksgiving celebration. Doors open at 10:45 a.m., with a short program beginning at 11 a.m.

Attendees will be greeted by The Salvation Army’s Divisional Leaders Majors Troy and Anie Trimmer.

State Representative Ellie Cochran will present a proclamation honoring The Salvation Army’s 130 years of service to the County of Maui, followed by the turkey carving and tasting.

Once the food has been blessed, all will be invited to enjoy the warm, sit-down meal service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Salvation Army’s long legacy of exceptional service continues through partnerships that uplift communities well beyond the holiday season. Supporters are invited to give with joy and live with joy by coming alongside this work in a meaningful way.

All donations made at kahuluiredkettle.org and at any Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Virtual Red Kettle qualify for a $10,000 matching gift, doubling the impact of every contribution.

For those wanting to deepen their partnership or explore additional giving opportunities, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org. Together, we can continue a tradition of compassion that lasts all year long.