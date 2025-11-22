Fairmont Kea Lani hosts 34th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Entertainment at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. PC: Fairmont Kea Lani

Fairmont Kea Lani invites the Maui community, guests, and friends of the resort to celebrate the holiday season at its 34th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at 5 p.m. Held in the Palm Court just outside of Kō Restaurant, this cherished tradition will illuminate one of the largest Christmas trees in the state – featuring more than 23,000 sparkling lights – and welcome the season with music, cultural performances and festive cheer.

This year’s celebration also includes the unveiling of a spectacular gingerbread voyaging canoe created by the resort’s pastry team, the debut of Fairmont Kea Lani’s weekly Festive Night Markets, and the official kickoff of the resort’s 12th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign benefitting the Maui Food Bank.

Fairmont Kea Lani’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. PC: Fairmont Kea Lani

Tree Lighting Ceremony – Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, 5 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of festive entertainment, cultural performances, and complimentary holiday treats, culminating in the traditional lighting of the iconic Fairmont Kea Lani Christmas tree. The program features live music by Wailau Ryder, Marja Lehua, and Pi‘ilani Arias, followed by a hula showcase from Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka under the direction of Kumu Hula Napua Siva.



























12th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign

The Tree Lighting Ceremony marks the official start of Fairmont Kea Lani’s 12th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign, supporting the Maui Food Bank’s Aloha Backpack Buddies Program. Now through Jan. 2, 2025, guests, colleagues, and community members are invited to donate and help ensure Maui’s keiki have access to nutritious meals throughout the holiday season and beyond. Each donor will have their name featured on a personalized ornament displayed on the Tree of Hope.

Unveiling of the Gingerbread Voyaging Canoe

Fairmont Kea Lani’s pastry team will debut a whimsical, larger-than-life gingerbread voyaging canoe inspired by Hawai‘i’s ancestral ‘aumākua. Featuring intricate depictions of the manō (shark) and honu (turtle), the edible canoe rests atop sugar waves and golden “sands,” symbolizing exploration, connection, and the guiding spirit of aloha.

Festive Night Market

Also launching on Nov. 28 is Fairmont Kea Lani’s new weekly Festive Night Market, taking place every Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 2. These vibrant markets showcase local artisans, handcrafted gifts, island-inspired treats, and Maui’s creative spirit.

Fairmont Kea Lani’s 34th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is complimentary and open to all, with free self-parking and valet available.