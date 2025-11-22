Maui Surf Forecast for November 23, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 12-16 10-15 9-12 West Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 02:02 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 08:46 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:38 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 11:38 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of large northwest swells will produce periods of elevated surf this week. The latest northwest (310 to 320 degrees) swell peaked a couple of feet above guidance at NOAA buoy 51001 this morning. Resulting surf peak well above the High Surf Advisory (HSA) level along north and exposed west facing shores from Kauai to Maui late this afternoon and evening. Surf will begin a slow decline late tonight and should drop below advisory levels by Sunday afternoon. North shore surf will be well below seasonal average by Monday, and the swell will fade as it shifts out of the north-northwest on Tuesday. A potentially larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday and peak into Thanksgiving day. This swell will decline Friday and Saturday, though there are high odds for a larger west- northwest swell later next weekend.

As trade winds drop a notch over the next couple of days, surf along east facing shores will decline and will be well below seasonal average through much the coming week. A small south- southeast swell will fade on Sunday, and south shore surf will be tiny through much of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.