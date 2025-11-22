Red Cross urges safety during holiday cooking, decorating to prevent home fires

Home fires increase significantly during the holidays, often sparked by cooking accidents, unattended candles or unsafe decorations.

The American Red Cross of Hawai‘i urges everyone to take simple steps to stay safe while celebrating — from keeping a close eye on what’s cooking to checking holiday lights and decorations for hazards.

Families can help prevent tragedies and enjoy a safer, happier holiday season by taking precautions now.

“One in 5 people the Red Cross assists after home fires are helped in just the holiday months,” said American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region Chief Executive Officer Molly Schmidt in a holiday safety release. “Home fires can strike quickly, leaving you with as little as 2 minutes to escape.”

Image Courtesy: American Red Cross website

COOKING SAFETY TIPS

Here are some simple ways to make that holiday spread more safely while you’re cooking it:

Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling or broiling food. Turn off the stove, even if you must leave the kitchen for just a short period of time.

Turn off the stove, even if you must leave the kitchen for just a short period of time. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.

that the stove or oven is on. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.

while cooking. Keep kids and pets at least 3 feet away from cooking areas.

from cooking areas. Keep anything that can catch on fire — potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging and towels or curtains — away from your stove top and oven or any other appliance that generates heat.

— potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging and towels or curtains — away from your stove top and oven or any other appliance that generates heat. Clean cooking surfaces on a regular basis to prevent grease buildup.

on a regular basis to prevent grease buildup. Consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen.

to keep in your kitchen. Always check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to make sure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

HOLIDAY DECORATING AND SAFETY

December is the peak month for candle fires — which cause about 20 home fires a day on average in the United States — and heating equipment remains one of the leading causes of home fires.

If you use candles, keep them away from anything that could burn and place them out of reach from pets and children. Never leave burning candles unattended.

You can also keep your family safe by testing smoke alarms monthly and practicing your home fire escape plan until everyone can escape in 2 minutes or less.

Image Courtesy: American Red Cross website

Smoke alarms save lives

Install a smoke alarm near your kitchen, on each level of your home, near sleeping areas and inside and outside bedrooms if you sleep with doors closed.

Use the test button to check it each month.

Replace all batteries at least once a year.

If you can’t afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross might be able to help. Contact your local Red Cross for more information.

Red Cross volunteer teams are available throughout the year to visit homes, discuss emergency plans and install free smoke alarms.

HOME FIRE CAMPAIGN SAVES LIVES

The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign — working with community partners — has saved at least 2,489 lives since October 2014 by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing free smoke alarms in high-risk areas throughout the country.

Hawai‘i Red Cross installed more than 260 smoke alarms throughout the state in just the past month alone.

Visit the Red Cross website to learn more about the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign and how you can get involved.

Image Courtesy: American Red Cross website

Check out the website for more information as well, including how to make a fire escape plan to practice with your family.

You can also download the free Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” from Google Play for Android phones and devices or The App Store for iPhones and Apple products.