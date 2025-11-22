US Postal Service to observe Thanksgiving Holiday, Nov. 27

United States Post Office, Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The US Postal Service will observe the Thanksgiving federal holiday on Thursday, Nov. 27. All Post Office locations will be closed and only Priority Mail Express will be delivered that day. Regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Friday, Nov. 28.

With more holidays just around the corner, customers are reminded that when Post Offices are closed, they can still access many postal products and services through the more than 2,600 self-service kiosks available in select lobbies nationwide. These kiosks feature:

Postage printing for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and international shipping;

Stamps for purchase;

Ability to weigh and mail packages; and

Package tracking information.

And, as USPS modernizes its retail locations, more self-service options are becoming available at more locations and include:

Rapid Dropoff Stations for customers who have already created and printed labels online;

Label printing for customers to print shipping labels from a merchant-provided QR code; and

USPS Smart Lockers that allow customers to both drop off and pick up packages, often with 24/7 access available.

Many self-service kiosks are available 24/7, offering customers flexibility and convenience even when Post Offices are closed for the holiday.

For more information on USPS services, visit www.usps.com .