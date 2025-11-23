Maui Arts & Entertainment

7th Annual Holiday Fair & Decorated Electric Golf Cart Parade, Dec. 6 in Pukalani

November 23, 2025, 4:00 PM HST
Pukalani Community Association’s 7th Holiday Fair and Electric Light Golf Cart Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Pukalani Country Club from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is family friendly and free.

Bringing community together, featuring children’s activities, special visit by Santa, delicious food, hot chocolate, golf cart decorating, and decorated electric golf cart parade.

Attendees are invited to bring a mat, chair, or a blanket to sit on.

Organizers extended a special thanks to sponsors Dowling and Co., Hawaiian Electric-Maui County, Goodfellow Bros., Alexander & Baldwin, Josh Jerman/Hawaiʻi Life Real Estate Brokers. The event was also made possible through a grant from the County of Maui Office of Business and Economic Development.

