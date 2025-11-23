County of Maui receives national award for budget

Aerial of the Kalana O Maui county building in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its Fiscal Year 2026 budget.

“The award represents a significant achievement by the entity,” the association said in a news release Nov. 4. “It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.”

According to the association, award recipients help set the standard for high-quality budgeting practices across North America. This marks the County of Maui’s 33rd time receiving the honor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This award showcases our County of Maui Budget Office’s commitment to excellence, integrity and transparency,” said Mayor Richard Bissen, thanking Budget Director Lesley Milner and staff.

To receive the award, a government entity has to satisfy guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines are designed to assess how well the entity’s budget serves as a policy document, with the financial plan, operations guide and communication device among the criteria.

The Government Finance Officers Association, founded in 1906 and based in Chicago, strives to advance excellence in government finance. It serves more than 25,000 members and their communities. More information is available at gfoa.org.