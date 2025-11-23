Maui Weather Forecast for November 23, 2025





West Side

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 75 to 86. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 65 to 73. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Highs 74 to 86. East winds up to 15 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs 76 to 87. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 66 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Highs 76 to 87. North winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 73 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 69. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 45 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 69. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 73 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 80. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 60 to 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs 69 to 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 69 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 56 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Highs 69 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A cold front passing far north of the Hawaiian Islands will weaken the high pressure ridge just north of the state, keeping light to moderate trade winds in the forecast lasting into Wednesday. A stronger cold frontal low pressure system moves into the Central Pacific basin on Wednesday, driving the ridge axis directly over the island chain, and producing light east to southeasterly winds. The forward motion of the front will likely stall out and diminish near Kauai by next weekend. Brief passing showers are possible in this weather pattern favoring the late afternoon to early morning hours.

Discussion

Looking at the big picture satellite imagery this morning we see a high pressure ridge just north of the islands with cold frontal systems passing by farther to the north. These cold core low pressure systems will keep the ridge to the north in a weakened state this week, keeping trade winds in the light to moderate range lasting into Wednesday. Water vapor satellite imagery shows a narrow upper level trough over the islands with a weak subtropical jet stream producing bands of cirrus clouds across the eastern half of the state.

A long band of unstable cumulus clouds continues to ride into the islands with the trade winds. This band of clouds is likely from the remnants of an old East Pacific cold front. Brief passing showers will continue in this light to moderate trade wind weather pattern through Wednesday, favoring the late afternoon to early morning hours each day. Shower activity will decrease with drier trends in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, this subtle weather pattern changes once again, as a stronger cold frontal low moves through the Central Pacific basin. Colder air surrounding this system will drive the weakened ridge farther south, with the ridge axis hovering directly over the Hawaiian Islands from Thursday to Friday. Expect light east to southeasterly winds as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest. Not much in the way of showers during this time period as the ridge over the islands keeps conditions fairly stable with subsidence temperature inversion heights around 6,000 to 7,000 feet, likely yielding a typical overnight passing shower pattern.

A change to more southerly winds may develop by next weekend, mainly over the western islands from Kauai to Molokai. Southerly winds are shown in the latest American (GFS) and European (ECMWF) models that will bring up additional unstable moisture from the deep tropics, producing hot and humid weather and increasing showers trends. The forward movement of the approaching cold front appears to stall out as the boundary dissipates near Kauai. If these southerly winds do not develop as long range models predict, then a drier southeasterly wind pattern will develop instead. These southerly winds will typically turn the drier leeward southern and western slopes of these previously mentioned islands into a more cloudy and showery weather pattern. Stay tuned as these weather conditions for next weekend will likely evolve over time.

Aviation

Light to moderate trade winds will continue for the next few days. Terrain sheltered leeward areas will see expanding coverage of daytime sea breezes. Brief passing showers are expected in the later afternoon to early morning hours. TEMPO MVFR is possible in passing showers.

No AIRMETs in effect and none are expected.

Marine

An area of surface high pressure far northeast of the state will allow for gentle to locally fresh easterly trades to prevail through Thursday. Expect a brief increase of southeasterly winds on Friday, followed by weak flow over the weekend as a frontal system passes north of the islands. Winds should remain below Small Craft Advisory (SCA) criteria through the period. However, combined seas of over 10 ft (SCA criteria) are forecast for exposed waters Wednesday into Thursday as a large Northwest swell arrives.

The currently moderate, long period, northwest swell (310-320) peaked last night, as noted on the Waimea Bay buoy observations. This swell is still running a foot or two above guidance and our swell and surf forecasts have been updated accordingly. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) will remain in effect along north and exposed west facing shores from Kauai to Maui through 6pm this evening. Surf will continue to slowly decline today and should drop below HSA levels by late this afternoon. Monday into Tuesday, north shore surf will drop below the seasonal average. Another northwest swell, potentially larger, is expected to arrive Wednesday and peak into Thanksgiving day. If current guidance holds, another High Surf Advisory will be warranted. Surf could possibly reach warning levels if the swell comes in above guidance, as the last several have. This swell will decline Friday into the weekend.

As trade winds weaken over the next couple of days, surf along east facing shores will decline and will be well below seasonal average through much the week. South shore surf will be tiny through much of the week.

Fire weather

Winds and humidity levels will remain below critical fire weather thresholds this week. Passing showers will trend higher during the typical late afternoon to early morning hours.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala.

