Public Art Corps: Applications open for artist proposals tied to Maui stories

Hui Mo‘olelo: Lahaina. PC: Maui Public Art Corps

Maui Public Art Corps recently announced a call for artist proposals to create visual, performance, or experiential public art installations inspired by a collection of audio-recorded stories of Maui. In partnership with the County of Maui, the Hui Mo‘olelo initiative seeks to harness the power of art in fostering connection and ensuring that local narratives and cultural heritage are recorded and passed down to future generations.

Upon selection by a community panel, artists will be paired with community members to integrate feedback into their initial proposal, actively shaping the resulting artwork into a site-specific, collaborative piece. The project development period includes identifying a unique proverb from Mary Kawena Pukui’s “‘Ōlelo No‘eau: Hawaiian Proverbs and Poetical Sayings” in collaboration with cultural consultant Sissy Lake-Farm to ground the work in the historical and cultural significance of its specific Maui County installation site and support ongoing educational efforts.

There are seven separate categories from which applicants may choose including pop-up performances, integrated works affiliated with the rebuild of the Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center (PYCC), recycle bin vinyl artworks and an open call. Demonstrating significant community engagement is a key criterion for all proposals.

“We’re excited and honored to have the opportunity to work with Maui Public Art Corps and to collaborate with Maui artists as PYCC embarks on the next chapter of its story,” said PYCC Board President Billy Jalbert.

Makalani Franco-Francis of Wailuku added, “People just walking by can step into something powerful without needing a ticket. It’s a way for us, as Kānaka, to assert ourselves in these artistic spaces – to honor our kūpuna and tell the stories of our everyday lives, which are actually extraordinary.”

To date, this team has led 64 public art projects involving 120 professional artists and resulting in 129 unique works across Wailuku, Kahului, Lahaina, Makawao, Lāna‘i City, Kaho‘olawe, Kīhei and Honolulu. Public events, murals, performances, story walks, sculpture installations and more reach 15,000 participants annually.

“When we document a story, we safeguard knowledge,” said the collaborative’s cultural consultant, Sissy Lake-Farm, who helps to lead annual Hui Mo‘olelo cohorts. “When that story becomes a mele, animated film or mural, it becomes a source of community pride, a spark for conversation and a visual legacy. We are grateful to be part of these projects that transform our cultural history into a living, breathing part of the public landscape.”

Details regarding the initiative’s process, application criteria, budget and more are available at mauipublicart.org/apply. Applications close at 7:59 p.m. HST on Nov. 30, 2025.

For further context, artists and community members are encouraged to attend the Hui Mo‘olelo: Lahaina Film Fest next Saturday, Nov. 29 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei. The event is free to the public; seats are limited to 120 attendees.