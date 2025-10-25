Maui Public Art Corps launches Fall 2025 Call to Artists

Courtesy: Maui Public Art Corps

Maui Public Art Corps has opened its Fall 2025 Call to Artists, inviting creatives to transform authentic community stories into site-specific, participatory public artworks that reflect the history, culture and identity of Maui County.

Proposed artworks must be rooted in a talk-story audio excerpt from its Hui Mo‘olelo collection. Hui Mo‘olelo (“gathering of stories”) is a community storytelling and public art program of Maui Public Art Corps, in partnership with the County of Maui and cultural consultant Sissy Lake-Farm. Recently completing its sixth cohort, Hui Mo‘olelo participants capture intergenerational stories rooted in special places throughout Maui County.



Selected artists will work closely with community members and cultural advisors to bring these stories to life in visual, performance or experiential media. Opportunities include:

New Media Projects: light, projection or digital installations

Fine Art Performances: pop-up, street or site-based performances

Interactive / Participatory Works: projects inviting active community involvement

Mural or Surface-Based Installations: large-scale walls, columns or railings

Experiential / Environmental Installations: landscape-scale or site-integrated works

This is a commissioned opportunity, not a grant. Artists are selected for creativity and experience, then refine and collaborate to make the work truly site-specific and community-rooted, strengthening connections between residents, visitors and place.



Deadline for submissions: 6:59 p.m. HST, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. Explore story excerpts, project descriptions and apply here.