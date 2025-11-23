Reservation deadline extended for 2025 Legends of Lahainaluna awards dinner

Ted “Boss” Kawamura (left); Alan Kawaguchi (middle); Marion Muller (right).

By popular request, the deadline for reservation for the 2025 Legends of Lahainaluna coordinated by the Lahainaluna High School Foundation has been extended to Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.

The 2025 awards dinner will be held on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Hale Pāʻina, the school cafeteria. Check in will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the welcome and dinner with entertainment.

The awards program will commence after dinner. This year’s dinner entrée will feature prime rib and lightly breaded mahimahi lemon capered. It will be catered by 1989 LHS alumnus William Bailey of Maui Flavors Catering. An assortment of desserts with water and iced tea will be served by 2005 Alumnae Malia Akauola Mataele.

Student volunteers will serve as parking attendants, and hosts and hostesses as well as wait helpers. The student run “Da Luna Store” will also be on-site for cash sales only with an assortment of Lahainaluna swag and logo items; perfect for holiday shopping.

Contact LHS Foundation Executive Director, Art Fillazar via email at lhsf08@yahoo.com or leave a voice message at 808-661-5332 for a call back. Dinner is $50 per person (no children’s price or special menu). Checks are payable to LHS Foundation and can be mailed to LHS Foundation PO Box 11617, Lahaina, HI 96761 or dropped off at the high school main office for the Foundation’s on-campus mail basket. The reservation form can also be accessed through this link: bit.ly/2025LHSLegends (extended deadline is Nov. 26, 2025).

The 2025 honorees include: Alan Kawaguchi, Class of 1962 and former Athletic Director and Special Education teacher and Marion Muller, former administrator, registrar, and counselor. Also being honored as a business partner is the Lahaina Restoration Foundation for their effort in the preservation of the history of Lahaina and especially for their efforts to restore the history of the westside after the fire. The LHS Foundation will also honor posthumously one of the pioneers of the Agriculture Learning Center at Lahainaluna: Ted “Boss” Kawamura. Representatives of the Kawamura ‘ohana are expected to attend on behalf of “Boss”.