Celebrate safely this holiday season — ‘Think Before You Drink!’

MPD Traffic Division Lieutenant Kenneth Kihata at the 2023 Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving awareness event (11.22.23) File PC: Wendy Osher

Maui County’s Impaired Driving Awareness holiday campaign kicks off this week with the seventh Annual Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint and sign-waving event.

The Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Rally takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m., with sign-waving beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the County Building in Wailuku located at 200 High Street in Wailuku.

The event is a time to come together as a community and celebrate the life of Hannah Brown, as well as all those whose lives were cut short by an impaired driver. The goal is to remind the public of the dangers of impaired driving and to ask everyone to make a wise choice this holiday season: Don’t Drive Impaired.

“All impaired driving fatalities are preventable. Do something; take care of your loved ones and help us prevent any more senseless deaths on our highways by supporting the 0.05 BAC law,” said Rick Collins, Director for Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth and Hawai‘i Alcohol Policy Alliance.

“We hope that by memorializing Hannah at this event every year, especially as we enter the most dangerous time of the year for driving, people will stop and think before they get behind the wheel,” Collins said. “Please remember there are families, like the Browns and too many others on Maui that have had to suffer the senseless and preventable loss of a loved one at the hands of an intoxicated driver. Make the right decision and if you intend to drink this holiday season please do not drink and drive. Working together as a community to address this problem we can make a difference and help save lives.”

Among those participating in Wednesday’s event are: members of the Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth; Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD Hawai‘i); the Maui Police Department; and family and friends of Hannah Brown, whose life was tragically cut short by an intoxicated driver.