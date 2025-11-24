County’s free Residential Household Waste Collection in Central Maui, Jan. 18

Maui residents may start making appointments Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, for the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s free Residential Household Waste Collection on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Central Maui. Appointments close Jan. 6, 2026.

The DEM event is by appointment only. Residents must call EnviroServices & Training Center at 808-456-3494 to schedule a time and receive the drop-off address and other instructions (remain in vehicle as staff members unload items). The Oʻahu-based company asks for calls earlier rather than later so sufficient equipment and supplies can be brought to Maui.

Acceptable items include:

Aerosols

Antifreeze

Vehicle and household batteries

Fire extinguishers

Fluorescent bulbs and tubes

Oil-based paint

Pesticides

Solvents

Thermometers

If item is not listed, inquire about it when calling EnviroServices

The free service for residents only is sponsored by DEM Environmental Protection & Sustainability Department Recycling Section. Businesses with hazardous waste may call Cameron Chemical Corp., 808-695-2999; EnviroServices, 808-839-7222; Pacific Commercial Services, 808-545-4599; or Pacific Environmental Corp. 808-545-5195.

Event dates for Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi will be posted soon at https://mauicounty.gov/recycle.

For general information about the DEM Recycling Section, visit https://mauicounty.gov/recycle or call 808-270-7880.