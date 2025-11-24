Maui Surf Forecast for November 25, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:50 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 06:13 AM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will steadily decline through Tuesday. A large long-period northwest to north-northwest (320-330 degree) swell is expected to fill in throughout the day Wednesday and will likely exceed advisory thresholds sometime Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. The NW-NNW swell could briefly near warning thresholds late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A large storm force low is expected to develop across the western Central Pacific on Thursday and could send our first extra large northwest swell of the season Saturday night into Sunday along north and west facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

