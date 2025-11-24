Trilogy Excursions hosts 33rd Annual Turkey & Rice Gifting on Lānaʻi

33rd Annual Turkey & Rice Gifting

The 33rd Annual Turkey & Rice Gifting was held Saturday in Lānaʻi City, continuing one of the island’s most cherished Thanksgiving traditions. Hosted by the Coon ʻOhana of Trilogy Excursions, the annual event provides a turkey to each residential family on Lānaʻi—celebrating community, gratitude, and connection for over three decades.

This year, the event was presented in a drive-through format due to ongoing renovations at the Dole Park pavilion. Despite the temporary change, community spirit remained strong as families arrived throughout the morning to receive their Thanksgiving turkey and rice with greetings from volunteers, county representatives, and partner organizations.

“What started 33 years ago when my Dad, Jim, and Uncle Rand Coon bought turkeys for every employee has grown into something much bigger — a turkey for every family on the island,” said third generation co-owner and Captain of Trilogy Excursions, Riley Coon. “Gifting turkeys this year alongside my family and Trilogy ʻOhana is a tradition we cherish. We look forward to doing this event for many years to come.”

The Turkey & Rice Gifting began 33 years ago as a heartfelt gesture from the Coon family to express their gratitude to the Lānaʻi community. What started as a simple turkey distribution has grown into a beloved tradition that brings residents together and provides access to helpful island-wide resources.

Each year, the Coon ʻOhana of Trilogy Excursions provides every Lānaʻi family with a 12–15 pound frozen turkey. Since 2008, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association has partnered in the effort, contributing five-pound bags of rice as part of their “Rice for the Holidays” program.

Any remaining turkeys and rice are donated to Feed My Sheep, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving families in need across Maui.

“This is the most special day of the year for our family and company. We get to bless the community that we love so much. We’ve done this for decades, and I’m so grateful that the next generation wants to keep this wonderful tradition going,” said Captain Jim Coon, Co-founder of Trilogy Excursions.

Organizers extended a special mahalo to the several Maui Nui sponsors who made this event possible, including: the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, County of Maui, Bank of Hawaiʻi, Maui United Way, Young Brothers, Maui Family Support Services, Hoʻoikaika Partnership, and the Maui Emergency Management Agency.