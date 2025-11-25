Maui woman reported missing, last seen Friday

Note: The photo depicted is from two years ago.

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Meleana Brown-Kaimiola, 28, of Pukalani.

Brown-Kaimiola was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, by a concerned family member after she failed to return home. She was last seen outside her residence on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Police say Brown-Kaimiola does not have a cell phone or vehicle.

Brown-Kaimiola is described as being 5 feet tall, and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of the word “Keahi” on the inner, right forearm and a tribal tattoo behind her left ear. She was last seen wearing a light green-colored tube top, black shorts, and no footwear.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown-Kaimiola is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-034183.