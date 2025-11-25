Kuleana Academy celebrates 2025 graduating cohort of emerging Hawaiʻi leaders

Cohort 8 of Kuleana Academy poses for a photo at a graduating ceremony in October at PAʻI Arts & Cultural Center in Honolulu. The graduating cohort consisted of 23 diverse individuals, including educators, small business owners, nonprofit organizers and cultural practitioners. (Courtesy: HAPA)

The Hawaiʻi Alliance for Progressive Action (HAPA) has announced the graduation of the 2025 cohort of Kuleana Academy, a nonpartisan leadership and candidate training program designed to cultivate community-rooted leaders committed to equity, sustainability and good governance across the islands.

This year’s cohort of 23 graduates represents a diverse cross-section of Hawaiʻi — from educators and small business owners to nonprofit organizers and cultural practitioners. Over six intensive in-person weekends and six virtual Saturday sessions, participants engaged in workshops and mentorship focused on values-based leadership, campaign strategy, policy analysis and community organizing.

“Kuleana Academy was created to prepare everyday people, those who love their communities and want to make a difference, with the tools and confidence to lead,” said Anne Frederick, executive director of HAPA. “We are proud to see this next generation of leaders stepping forward with integrity and courage.”

The graduation ceremony, held at PAʻI Arts & Culture Center in Honolulu, featured keynote remarks from Brandon Makaʻawaʻawa, vice president of the Nation of Hawaiʻi, and reflections from HAPA board president and state House Representative Ikaika Hussey.

“We need to do more than perpetuate a moment — we need to build a movement,” said Brandon Makaʻawaʻawa. “It’s not about fighting for the ʻāina anymore. The ʻāina is always here. We have to fight for the kuleana. Leadership means stepping into the responsibilities that others cannot or will not take on, and doing so with aloha.”

Kuleana Academy Cohort 8 (2025) included the following individuals:

Malia Davidson

Skye Narvaez

Taytum Herrick

Maile Lavea-Malloe

De Andrea Makakoa

Kiʻi Kahoʻohanohano

K. Kuʻulei Kanahele

Jonathan Simonds

Jackie Keefe

Kate Ozawa

Danae Marin

Mokihana Maldonado

Tina Holt

Kainoa Lei MacDonald

Kalena Poland

John W. Cortez Jr.

Nani Brown

Samantha Alvarado

Alice Luck

Sam Peck

Bradley Kuo

Harley Broyles

Yvette Amshoff

Over the past decade, over 140 graduates of Kuleana Academy have gone on to serve in public office, on boards and commissions and in key roles within Hawaiʻi’s civic and environmental movements. The program aims to serve as a catalyst for building a more transparent, accountable and participatory democracy.

Learn more at www.hapahi.org/kuleana-academy.