Maui firefighters douse rubbish fire off Kūihelani Highway

By Wendy Osher
 November 25, 2025, 7:29 AM HST
Tire fire off Kūihelani Highway. (11.23.25) PC: Maui Fire Department

Maui firefighters responded to a rubbish fire off the Kūihelani Highway in Central Maui on Sunday. The incident was reported at 8:28 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Firefighters arrived to find a pile of tires on fire off the highway. Crews extended hose lines to contain and extinguish the fire. Department officials say the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 10, Tanker 10, Hazmat 10, Tanker 14, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

