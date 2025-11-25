Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 26, 2025

November 25, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
5-7
8-12
12-16 




West Facing
0-2
2-4
3-5
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

                            around 5 mph after midnight. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:28 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 07:08 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will remain steady through tonight. A large long-period northwest to north-northwest (320-330 degree) swell will quickly fill in late tonight through Wednesday and will likely exceed advisory thresholds through Thursday. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui from Wednesday morning through Thursday night. There is a chance that this swell could briefly approach warning thresholds late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 


A large storm force low is expected to develop across the West Central Pacific on Thursday and could send our first extra large northwest swell of the season into the islands from Saturday night into Sunday affecting exposed north and west facing shores. There are still some differences regarding the intensity of the low with each model run, but nonetheless we should see an extra large swell by next Sunday. Expect a higher degree of uncertainty on the final size of this next swell, as the size of the low and the close proximity of the fetch leaves some potential for even giant size surf affecting north and west facing shores by Sunday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week due to the lighter winds. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
