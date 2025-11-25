Queen Kaʻahumanu Center kicks off the holidays with Black Friday and holiday gift with purchase

The community is invited to kick off the holiday festivities with a weekend full of shopping, giveaways, and live entertainment at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center starting this Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m. on Black Friday, when the first 100 guests will receive a limited-edition Queen Kaʻahumanu Center gift. Shoppers can also stop by Center Court during Mackie’s live radio show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a chance to win $50 gift cards, followed by DJ Ron’s upbeat holiday mixes from 1 to 3 p.m.

The fun continues into the afternoon and evening with performances by the Alexander Academy of Performing Arts (3:15–4 p.m.) and Momentum Dance Maui (6:30–7:30 p.m.), filling the Center with the sights and sounds of the season.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will launch its annual Holiday Gift With Purchase promotion. Shoppers who present $200 or more in receipts from purchases made between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31, 2025, at any Queen Kaʻahumanu Center retailer, can bring them to the Management Office to receive a limited-edition Queen Kaʻahumanu Center umbrella and one entry into the Center’s 12 Days of Giveaways. Guests must verify their original receipts in person at the Management Office. One gift per person per promotion, while supplies last. Full details, rules, and policies can be found at queenkaahumanucenter.com.

“The holidays are truly the most magical time of year at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We can feel the excitement building as the community comes together to shop, celebrate, and make memories. Black Friday weekend is the perfect way to kick off the season—with great deals, live entertainment, and plenty of holiday cheer filling the Center.”

For more details on Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s Black Friday Weekend activities and holiday promotions, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/event/black-friday-aaec38fc5e83/