Kahului’s Anson Cabello qualifies for 2026 Sony Open

Anson Cabello executes a greenside bunker shot en route to winning the HSGA Sony Open qualifier. (Courtesy: Andrew Lee)

Kahului resident Anson Cabello has punched his ticket to the Sony Open in Hawai‘i after winning the Hawai‘i State Golf Association’s amateur qualifying event at Waiʻalae Country Club on Monday.

Cabello posted the only under-par round of the day, firing 1-under par 71 to win by two shots over Dave Watanabe and last year’s qualifier Tyler Loree. The KS Maui-alum opened strong with a 2-under 34, carding birdies on holes four, seven and nine. He held it together on the more difficult back nine with a 1-over 37, securing the win.

Cabello, a junior at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and a member of the men’s golf team, will now represent Hawai‘i in the 2026 Sony Open. The Sony Open is the first event of the PGA Tour in 2026, set for Jan. 12-18 at Waiʻalae Country Club.

The Hawai‘i State Golf Association thanked Friends of Hawai‘i Charities for sponsoring the amateur spot in the Sony Open.

Anson Cabello. (Courtesy: Andrew Lee)

Final results of the Sony Open in Hawai‘i Special Qualifier are available on GolfGenius.com.