Kīhei 4th Friday’s ‘Black Friday’ Town Party to feature Nuff Sedd

K4F November 2025 Poster

Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party lands on “Black Friday,” Nov. 28. The popular community event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka.

Guests are invited to enjoy live music, food booths and trucks and local shopping.

Free entertainment will feature local musician Christopher Magee and local band Nuff Sedd on the main stage, and Missy Aguilar in the food court. Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone. This month’s Keiki Zone features balloon twisting, arts and crafts, 4 Kids Quick Science and more.

K4F Main Stage Timeline:

6:00-6:05 p.m.: Intro – MC Kathy Collins

6:05-7:05 p.m.: Christopher Magee

7:05-7:10 p.m.: Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:10-7:35 p.m.: Lucky Number Drawing

7:35-7:40 p.m.: Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:40-8:55 p.m.: Nuff Sedd

8:55-9:00 p.m.: Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food Court:

6:15 – 8:45 p.m. – Missy Aguilar

Parking is available for free at Azeka Makai.

Volunteers and special donations are provided by Kīhei Charter School. Kīhei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. Interested volunteers can contact organizers by email or posting to the Kīhei Fridays Facebook page. For more information, go to www.kiheifridays.com. or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.

Kīhei Friday Town Parties are on the 4th Friday of every month. Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase the island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their business communities. For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at economic.development@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-7710.

