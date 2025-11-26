Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Hosts the Hui Moʻolelo: Kahului Exhibition

ʻĪao Intermediate School ʻukulele instructor Andrew Chin and his stepfather, artist Michael Takemoto. PC: Maui Public Art Corps.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center becomes a hub for community storytelling with the launch of the Hui Moʻolelo: Kahului Exhibition, presented in partnership with Maui Public Art Corps, local schools, cultural organizations, and county agencies. This immersive installation opened on Tuesday, and invites visitors to engage with the people, memories and lived experiences of Kahului through art, audio and story.

A program of the County of Maui and Maui Public Art Corps, Hui Mo‘olelo is a community-based storytelling initiative dedicated to gathering, preserving, and uplifting the lived experiences of Maui’s people.

Hui Moʻolelo: Kahului. PC: Maui Public Art Corps.

The program hosts intergenerational talk-story sessions where kūpuna, educators, cultural practitioners, youth, and longtime residents share personal histories, ancestral knowledge, and reflections on the places they call home. These conversations are recorded and archived, becoming a resource for future public art projects across the island, including murals, installations, sculptures, and exhibits.

By engaging artists, historians, nonprofits, county partners, schools, and families, Hui Moʻolelo strengthens community bonds and keeps Maui’s stories alive for generations to come.

The Hui Moʻolelo: Kahului Exhibition draws from a growing archive of more than 60 recordings, highlighting nine talk-stories specifically rooted in Kahului. Each story is represented through a hand-painted portrait panel created by Maui artist Christina Wine, honoring individuals who have shaped and sustained the identity of the community.

Bruce Uʻu and Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins of Hawaiian Canoe Club. PC: Maui Public Art Corps.

“The Hui Moʻolelo: Kahului Exhibition offers a profound invitation to sit, listen, and lean into the memories that shape this place,” shares Kelly White, manager of the County of Maui Public Art Program and chair of Maui Public Art Corps, “By pairing hand-painted portraits with the voices of kūpuna, educators, and cultural stewards, we create a bridge between generations and reinforce Kahului’s deeply rooted identity. We are so thankful to Kauwela and the QKC team for offering a platform for this work.”

Throughout the center, visitors will encounter portraits of storytellers, including ʻĪao Intermediate School ʻukulele instructor Andrew Chin and his stepfather, artist Michael Takemoto; Uncle William Garcia, Jr., alongside Pualani Enos of the UH Mānoa Matsunaga Institute for Peace; Bruce Uʻu and Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins of Hawaiian Canoe Club, among others. Each portrait includes a QR code linking visitors to the storyteller’s full recorded talk-story, along with a curated summary prepared by the Maui Public Art Corps team.

Uncle William Garcia, Jr. PC: Maui Public Art Corps

“As a gathering place for our Maui community, we’re honored to host an exhibit that uplifts the voices of Kahului and the stories that make this place home,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “This exhibition celebrates our kūpuna, our youth, and the connections that tie us together, offering visitors the chance to explore the people, history, and culture that make Kahului unique.”

The Hui Moʻolelo: Kahului Exhibition will be available from November 25, 2025, through March 31, 2026, at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Learn more about the Hui Moʻolelo: Kahului Exhibition at www.mauipublicart.org/kahuluiexhibit.html.