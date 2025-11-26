Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes local makers for a month of holiday pop-ups

This December, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is celebrating the holidays by spotlighting Hawaiʻi-based creators and brands through a series of special pop-up shops throughout the center. Shoppers are invited to explore unique offerings perfect for gifting, supporting local businesses, and connecting with the talent of our islands.

Lokal Vibes. PC: courtesy

Lokal Vibes will be available to shop for the entire month of December from Dec. 1-31, 2025, with its pop-up located on the first floor beside Sew Special and near the Macy’s Women’s entrance. Lokal Vibes will be releasing a collection of new designs, apparel, and accessories that celebrate Hawaiʻi’s everyday lifestyle, including rompers, polo shirts, tumblers, wallets, and more.

Manaola Hawaiʻi. PC: courtesy

The work of renowned designer Manaola Yap will be showcased at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center from Dec. 5-7, 2025, at their Manaola Hawaiʻi pop-up on the first floor between Bath & Body Works and Mise Kimono. Manaola’s collections are rooted in cultural storytelling, featuring traditional Hawaiian motifs brought to life through modern silhouettes and high-quality craftsmanship. Visitors are invited to explore their pieces for the holiday season and discover Manaola’s forward-looking vision for Hawaiian fashion in the 21st century.

Happy Wahine. PC: courtesy photo

Happy Wahine will join the lineup from Dec. 5-24, 2025, and will be located near the front entrance on the first floor, directly across from Starbucks. Founded by Nancy Cheung and Roland Mayr, the brand was built on a shared love for Hawaiʻi and a commitment to helping women feel confident and empowered. Their first collection featured handbags and accessories and has since expanded to include travel and lifestyle products, as well as clothing for men, women, and keiki, all showcasing unique Hawaiian designs.

Kahulaleʻa. PC: courtesy

Kahulaleʻa is a Native Hawaiian-owned aloha wear boutique that will appear from Dec. 12-14, 2025, and will be located on the first floor between Bath & Body Works and Mise Kimono. Founded by Kēhaulani Nielson in 2013, Kahulaleʻa is known for its beautifully crafted apparel featuring original artwork unique to the brand. Each piece is thoughtfully designed, drawing inspiration from Kēhaulani’s more than 30 years as a hula practitioner and her lifelong connection to the ʻāina she was raised on.

Born Hawaiʻi. PC: courtesy

Born Hawaiʻi will round out the season with a pop-up from Dec. 18-24, 2025, located on the second floor inside the space next to Shaper’s. Born Hawaiʻi is a family-owned business created to celebrate and represent the people of Hawaiʻi. Every member of the Makepa ʻohana plays a part in the brand, with father Jeremie Makepa leading design and mother Kahelelani Makepa overseeing operations. Their collections are inspired by the beauty, culture, and everyday life of Hawaiʻi.

“Da Ohana Brand,” Get Nutz Wear, will also return to the Center this month, from Dec. 12-14, bringing more exclusive Maui designs for the whole family.

“The holidays are the perfect time to highlight and shop the incredible talent of Hawaiʻi’s makers,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We’re proud to provide a space where local businesses can connect with our community and where shoppers can find gifts that celebrate Hawaiʻi.”

For more information about Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s holiday pop-ups and seasonal events, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/.