Suzuki-Maui Talent Education holiday concert returns Saturday in Makawao

Photo Courtesy: Images by Ora

Suzuki Maui Talent Education’s 23rd Annual Holiday Concert will be held Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the historic Makawao Union Church, continuing a longtime Upcountry holiday tradition of student and professional musicians performing together.

The concert will feature performers under the direction of Teresa Skinner, alongside Lotus Dancer on piano and special guest musicians from the Maui Pops Orchestra. Joining this year’s celebration is the Haleakalā Waldorf School Middle School Chorus, making its inaugural debut, along with student string players from the Haleakalā Waldorf Strings Program.

Audiences will enjoy music by Vince Guaraldi, Leroy Anderson, Leonard Cohen, Gabriel Fauré, Arcangelo Corelli, Lindsey Stirling, Johann Pachelbel and Trans-Siberian Orchestra—a blend of classic and contemporary holiday favorites for all ages.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Suggested donations:

$25 general admission

$20 seniors (age 60+)

Free for students 17 and under with an accompanying adult

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Early arrival is recommended for best seating. Attendees are asked to bring a flashlight to safely navigate the parking area after dark.

For more than two decades, Suzuki Maui Talent Education has supported young musicians through the Suzuki method, fostering excellence, confidence and community connection through music. The annual concert showcases the heart of that mission and offers a joyful start to the holiday season.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact Teresa Skinner at suzukimaui@gmail.com.