Hirono, Senate Democratic Caucus introduce legislation to reverse SNAP cuts

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) joined Senators Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and the rest of the Senate Democratic Caucus in introducing the “Restoring Food Security for American Families and Farmers Act of 2025.”

The legislation would repeal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

US Reps. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) and Angie Craig (D-MN) introduced companion legislation in the US House of Representatives. Additionally, last week, nearly 1,500 national, state and community-based organizations joined a letter voicing support for this effort.

“SNAP is a lifeline for over 42 million Americans, including 16 million children, 8 million seniors, 4 million people with disabilities, and 1.2 million veterans. In Hawaii, there are over 163,000 SNAP participants across the state,” according to the caucus.

“Over 160,000 people in Hawaiʻi and 40 million Americans across the country rely on SNAP to support their families and put food on the table,” said Hirono. She said this Democrat-led legislation would help to reverse harmful funding cuts.

“Working families across the country are struggling to afford to eat, and millions more will suffer because of these cuts,” said Hirono. She said she will not stop working until every American has access to the resources to keep their families fed and healthy.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates recent cuts will eliminate $187 billion in food assistance over the next decade, even as grocery prices rise and tariff costs increase.

During the government shutdown, Hirono joined Sen. Lujan and the rest of the Senate Democratic Caucus in introducing the “Keep SNAP and WIC Funded Act,” legislation to provide funds for SNAP and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

In addition to Sens. Hirono, Lujan, Schumer, Klobuchar, and Merkley, the legislation was also cosponsored by Sens. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI.), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Dick Durbin (D-IL), John Fetterman (D-PA), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Angus King (I-ME), Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Tina Smith (D-MN), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mark Warner (D-VA), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Peter Welch (D-VT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

The full text of the legislation is available here.