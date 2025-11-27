Maui Surf Forecast for November 28, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 9-15 9-15 8-12 West Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 04:20 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 08:27 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 12:44 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 08:51 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 04:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, long period northwest swell that peaked this morning has held High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf along the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north- facing shores of Maui through this afternoon. A quick hitting reinforcing northwest swell will arrive early Friday morning that will help maintain HSA level surf through Friday morning. North and west-facing shore surf should significantly drop Friday afternoon and evening.

The hurricane force Central Pacific low currently located 1,400 nm northwest of Kauai is generating a large fetch of seas. This fetch is being aimed straight down the northwest great circle route toward Hawaii. The resultant very large northwest swell will produce XL size surf along north and west-facing small island shores Saturday night through Monday morning. Long period forerunners will begin arriving Saturday afternoon, then surf will quickly ramp up Saturday evening. The peak of this event is forecast from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. There is a high potential for giant size surf (40 to 50 feet) along the north-facing shores of the smaller islands Saturday night into Sunday. A High Surf Warning for these shores will likely be in effect from Saturday night into Monday.

East-facing chop will remain small through the weekend due to weak east or southeast breezes. Select south-facing shores will likely experience westerly wrap from this weekend's large northwest swell passage.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.