Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 28, 2025

November 27, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
9-15
9-15
8-12 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            clear. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 04:20 PM HST.




High 0.9 feet 08:27 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 12:44 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 08:51 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 04:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, long period northwest swell that peaked this morning has held High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf along the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north- facing shores of Maui through this afternoon. A quick hitting reinforcing northwest swell will arrive early Friday morning that will help maintain HSA level surf through Friday morning. North and west-facing shore surf should significantly drop Friday afternoon and evening. 


The hurricane force Central Pacific low currently located 1,400 nm northwest of Kauai is generating a large fetch of seas. This fetch is being aimed straight down the northwest great circle route toward Hawaii. The resultant very large northwest swell will produce XL size surf along north and west-facing small island shores Saturday night through Monday morning. Long period forerunners will begin arriving Saturday afternoon, then surf will quickly ramp up Saturday evening. The peak of this event is forecast from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. There is a high potential for giant size surf (40 to 50 feet) along the north-facing shores of the smaller islands Saturday night into Sunday. A High Surf Warning for these shores will likely be in effect from Saturday night into Monday. 


East-facing chop will remain small through the weekend due to weak east or southeast breezes. Select south-facing shores will likely experience westerly wrap from this weekend's large northwest swell passage. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
