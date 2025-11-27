Maui News
Two County facilities in Wailuku schedule brief, partial-day closures
Two County of Maui departments announced brief, partial-day closures for their facilities in coming weeks.
- The County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool at 700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku, will close from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 4, for pool guard recruit testing. The facility will reopen at noon that day.
- The County Department of Housing office at 2065 Main St., Suite 108, Wailuku, will close from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24, for an all-staff meeting. The office will reopen at 4 p.m. that day.
For general information on the County Housing department, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/housing.
For updates on County pool hours, call the pool hotline at 808-270-8208. For general information on the County Parks and Recreation department, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
