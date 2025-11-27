Two County facilities in Wailuku schedule brief, partial-day closures

Listen to this Article 1 minute

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. File Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Two County of Maui departments announced brief, partial-day closures for their facilities in coming weeks.

The County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool at 700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku, will close from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 4, for pool guard recruit testing. The facility will reopen at noon that day.

The County Department of Housing office at 2065 Main St., Suite 108, Wailuku, will close from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24, for an all-staff meeting. The office will reopen at 4 p.m. that day.

For general information on the County Housing department, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/housing.

For updates on County pool hours, call the pool hotline at 808-270-8208. For general information on the County Parks and Recreation department, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/parks.