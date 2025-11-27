Your old fridge or freezer could help provide 150 meals

Rid-A-Fridge Program. (Courtesy: Hawai‘i Energy)

Looking to get rid of an old refrigerator or freezer? Hawai‘i residents now have a way to recycle it and help feed families in need at the same time.

Through Hawai‘i Energy’s Rid-A-Fridge program, households on Maui, O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island can receive $75 cash back for recycling a working full-size fridge or freezer. Participants also have the option to donate their rebate to local food banks, where each dollar stretches far: a $75 donation can provide up to 300 meals, according to program partners The Food Basket and Hawai‘i Food Bank.

Even residents who keep the rebate are indirectly helping feed their community. By removing older, energy-draining appliances, customers reduce electricity use — lowering statewide energy demand and saving themselves money on monthly bills.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pickup is free, and Hawai‘i Energy’s haulers handle disposal and paperwork.

How to get the rebate:

Step 1: Retrieve the following information:

Contract ID# from your electric bill

Make, model, serial number, approximate age and size of your old working 14 cubic feet or larger fridge or freezer. (Sub Zero’s, built in fridge/freezers and walk in models do not qualify.)

Step 2: Call to schedule for a free pick-up. 537-5577 or toll-free 1-877-231-8222.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Step 3: The hauler will pick up your old fridge or freezer (a receipt can be left upon request). They will then submit the application on your behalf. Your rebate will be mailed to you within 6-8 weeks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Residents who choose to donate can do so directly on the program application. To donate, check the appropriate box in “Section 2 – Rebate Payment Information” on the rebate application then sign next to it.

Donation example.

The $75 gift is tax-deductible. “For every $1 donated, food banks are able to provide four full meals,” the program says.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rid-A-Fridge is available while funding lasts. More information is available at hawaiienergy.com, by calling 808-537-5577, or toll-free 1-877-231-8222.