$31M in new federal funding awarded to Hawai‘i for high-speed internet expansion

National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved a proposal that will unlock $30.6 million in new federal funding to expand high-speed internet access throughout Hawai‘i.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawai‘i Democrat, speaks June 11, 2019, during a hearing in Washington. (Photo File: Office of US Sen. Brian Schatz)

“Everyone in Hawai‘i should have access to high-speed internet,” said US Sen. Brian Schatz in an announcement about the funding. “This new funding puts us one step closer to achieving that goal by helping expand broadband infrastructure across the state.”

The Aloha State is among the first states in the country to receive approval for new funding from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, which will be used to build out and improve broadband infrastructure statewide.

The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021.

“We’re going to continue doing everything we can to deliver federal funding to make affordable, dependable high-speed internet a reality for all,” Hawai‘i Democrat Schatz added.