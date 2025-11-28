Compost reimbursement program accepting applications

PC: Hawaiʻi Organics Compost

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity’s Plant Industry Division is now accepting applications for the 2026 Compost Reimbursement Program, offering financial support to farmers and agricultural producers statewide.

The initiative reimburses agricultural operations for up to 50% of the cost of purchasing compost and transporting it, for expenses incurred between July 1, 2025 and May 1, 2026. Lawmakers and Gov. Josh Green allocated $400,000 for the program during the 2025 legislative session.

Reimbursements will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a maximum of $50,000 per qualified applicant and as funds are available. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2026.

“For many agricultural operations, compost material is a necessity and a major expense,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. “The continuation of this program provides significant support for Hawai‘i’s farmers, ranchers and growers.”

To qualify for reimbursement, the compost must be purchased from a certified processor, retailer or wholesaler licensed to do business in Hawai‘i. In addition, certified Hawai‘i processors are limited to those companies regulated under the Hawai‘i Department of Health Solid Waste Management Program.

Qualified agricultural operations include: commercial agriculture, aquacultural facilities, livestock, poultry, apiary and landscaping activities. Applicants must also provide a W-9 tax form, a sample invoice from the applicant’s business and proof of compliance with federal, state and county tax and business regulations.

For more information and to download the application forms, go to: https://dab.hawaii.gov/pi/main/compost2026/