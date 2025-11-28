Maui Surf Forecast for November 29, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 5-7 5-7 12-16 West Facing 2-4 0-2 0-2 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 04:28 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 10:33 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 02:57 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:35 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The northwest swell that provided High Surf Advisory surf heights this morning will continue declining tonight. Surf across north and west facing shores will likely look fairly small Saturday morning before an XL NW swell builds rapidly in the afternoon through the evening. This swell is expected to bring surf heights up to 35 to 45 feet at most north and west facing shores with larger waves at select outer reefs. An altimeter pass from earlier today reflected swell numbers consistent with model predictions, boosting confidence in the forecasted surf numbers. This swell will peak Sunday morning, and slowly decline on Monday. A High Surf Warning is in place for the N and W facing shores of the smaller islands, with a another separate warning expected for the west facing shores of the Big Island. The reason for the separate warning is that the timing of the swell will be slightly later for the western Big Island. Another moderate to large NW swell is possible for the second half of next week from another potential Gale to Storm force low that is forecast to develop in the NW Pacific.

East shore surf will remain small through the weekend due to weak winds. Select south- facing shores could experience westerly wrap from this weekend's large northwest swell passage.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.