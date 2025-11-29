Cultivating the ‘Navigator Mindset’: Polynesian Voyaging Society, community partners host Hoʻākea Honolulu

A keiki steering. File photo credit: Polynesian Voyaging Society / Michael Wilson photo

As part of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education’s growing initiative to inspire a new generation of students who are globally competitive and locally committed, the Polynesian Voyaging Society, Mauliola Keʻehi, Kōkua Kalihi Valley, Education Incubator, and Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy will host Hoʻākea Honolulu at Mauliola (Sand Island).

From Dec. 2–6, 2025, more than 1,000 fourth graders and teachers from schools in the Farrington–Kaiser–Kalani Complex Area, will join 11 voyaging and sailing canoes from throughout Hawaiʻi along with education and community organizations for an immersive week of voyaging-based and ʻāina-based learning. The week will culminate with an ʻOhana Day on Saturday, Dec. 6, an opportunity for families and community members who were not able to attend during the school days to experience the program.

Guided by HIDOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi’s vision, and through support of community partners, Hoʻākea integrates Hawaiian voyaging traditions, cultural practices, and place-based learning with HIDOE curriculum to cultivate what the program calls the “Navigator Mindset” – preparing students to become leaders, stewards, and critical thinkers for Hawaiʻi’s future.

“We are witnessing something extraordinary in Hawaiʻi: the power of community, teachers, and students coming together through the groundbreaking Hoʻākea programs. What’s happening here is transforming education in ways that are profound and deeply positive,” said PVS CEO Nainoa Thompson. “Hoʻākea has galvanized our teachers and communities around the importance of ʻāina-based and waʻa-based learning, and the impact has been remarkable. It’s inspiring to see students being introduced to a way of learning that integrates science, culture, tradition, and place. These lessons are strengthening our communities and, most importantly, empowering our children with the knowledge and courage to make choices that will care for Hawaiʻi and the world.”

The growing program, which also involves professional development for teachers, started four years ago with 600 students participating in one Hoʻākea event in Windward Oʻahu. Last year there were nine Hoʻākea events held throughout the state, participated by more than 15,000 students.

“What’s happening [with Hoʻākea] is proof of what we can accomplish when we move forward as one — creating learning experiences that ground our students in culture and identity, yet prepare them to navigate and thrive anywhere in the world,” said DOE Superintendent Hayashi.

Each Hoʻākea focuses deeply on the wahi pana in which it occurs, grounding students in the stories and relationships that shape their communities. At Mauliola Keʻehi, students will explore the cultural, historical, and environmental significance of this healing shoreline to deepen their navigator mindset.

Throughout the week at Hoʻākea Honolulu, students will interact with 11 sailing waʻa and several paddling waʻa, along with 12 aloha ʻāina and education organizations, to engage in authentic, interdisciplinary learning rooted in Hawaiian knowledge systems. The interactive ʻāina stations and activities will include:

Dockside Canoe Tours

Waʻa-related cultural and STEM activities

Bishop Museum traveling planetarium

Canoe foods demonstrations

Knot-tying and ropework

Star compass and navigation lessons

Learning games and challenges

These activities are designed to help students understand the world from mauka to makai while building confidence, a sense of environmental stewardship, and cultural grounding.

Participating Waʻa

From Maui:

Moʻokiha

Mānaiakalani

From Moku O Keawe (Hawaiʻi Island):

Kiakahi

From Kauaʻi:

Ihuwaʻa



From Oʻahu:

Kānehūnāmoku

Kamaola

Kūmau

Ka Uhane Holokai

Uluwehi

Kaʻihekauila

Wanana Paoa

Hawaiʻiloa



Paddling Waʻa

Mauliola Keʻehi

Kōkua Kalihi Valley (KKV)



Participating ʻĀina Organizations & Partners

Bishop Museum

NOAA

Sea Grant

Waikīkī Aquarium

INPEACE

Kōkua Kalihi Valley

Mauliola Keʻehi

DOBAR

Polynesian Voyaging Society

Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy

Educator Incubator



About Hoʻākea

Hoʻākea is a statewide HIDOE educational initiative that integrates Hawaiian voyaging, cultural practices, and ʻāina-based learning with core academic curriculum. The program provides hands-on, land and ocean experiences to inspire a new generation of navigators—students who are globally competitive, locally committed, and grounded in the values and perspectives needed to navigate Hawaiʻi toward a healthier future.

Hoʻākea’s Guiding Framework

The HIDOE designed the Hoʻākea programs to center learning experiences around five core pillars:

Cultivate Navigator Mindsets

Strengthen Cultural Identity and Connection to ʻĀina

Apply Knowledge in Real-World, Interdisciplinary Contexts

Practice Stewardship and Leadership

Engage in Reflective Learning and Meaningful Contribution

Hoʻākea Honolulu at Mauliola – Daily Schedule, Dec. 2-6

Dec. 2–5, 2025 – Student programming for HIDOE schools