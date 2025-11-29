Cultivating the ‘Navigator Mindset’: Polynesian Voyaging Society, community partners host Hoʻākea Honolulu
As part of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education’s growing initiative to inspire a new generation of students who are globally competitive and locally committed, the Polynesian Voyaging Society, Mauliola Keʻehi, Kōkua Kalihi Valley, Education Incubator, and Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy will host Hoʻākea Honolulu at Mauliola (Sand Island).
From Dec. 2–6, 2025, more than 1,000 fourth graders and teachers from schools in the Farrington–Kaiser–Kalani Complex Area, will join 11 voyaging and sailing canoes from throughout Hawaiʻi along with education and community organizations for an immersive week of voyaging-based and ʻāina-based learning. The week will culminate with an ʻOhana Day on Saturday, Dec. 6, an opportunity for families and community members who were not able to attend during the school days to experience the program.
Guided by HIDOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi’s vision, and through support of community partners, Hoʻākea integrates Hawaiian voyaging traditions, cultural practices, and place-based learning with HIDOE curriculum to cultivate what the program calls the “Navigator Mindset” – preparing students to become leaders, stewards, and critical thinkers for Hawaiʻi’s future.
“We are witnessing something extraordinary in Hawaiʻi: the power of community, teachers, and students coming together through the groundbreaking Hoʻākea programs. What’s happening here is transforming education in ways that are profound and deeply positive,” said PVS CEO Nainoa Thompson. “Hoʻākea has galvanized our teachers and communities around the importance of ʻāina-based and waʻa-based learning, and the impact has been remarkable. It’s inspiring to see students being introduced to a way of learning that integrates science, culture, tradition, and place. These lessons are strengthening our communities and, most importantly, empowering our children with the knowledge and courage to make choices that will care for Hawaiʻi and the world.”
The growing program, which also involves professional development for teachers, started four years ago with 600 students participating in one Hoʻākea event in Windward Oʻahu. Last year there were nine Hoʻākea events held throughout the state, participated by more than 15,000 students.
“What’s happening [with Hoʻākea] is proof of what we can accomplish when we move forward as one — creating learning experiences that ground our students in culture and identity, yet prepare them to navigate and thrive anywhere in the world,” said DOE Superintendent Hayashi.
Each Hoʻākea focuses deeply on the wahi pana in which it occurs, grounding students in the stories and relationships that shape their communities. At Mauliola Keʻehi, students will explore the cultural, historical, and environmental significance of this healing shoreline to deepen their navigator mindset.
Throughout the week at Hoʻākea Honolulu, students will interact with 11 sailing waʻa and several paddling waʻa, along with 12 aloha ʻāina and education organizations, to engage in authentic, interdisciplinary learning rooted in Hawaiian knowledge systems. The interactive ʻāina stations and activities will include:
- Dockside Canoe Tours
- Waʻa-related cultural and STEM activities
- Bishop Museum traveling planetarium
- Canoe foods demonstrations
- Knot-tying and ropework
- Star compass and navigation lessons
- Learning games and challenges
These activities are designed to help students understand the world from mauka to makai while building confidence, a sense of environmental stewardship, and cultural grounding.
Participating Waʻa
From Maui:
- Moʻokiha
- Mānaiakalani
From Moku O Keawe (Hawaiʻi Island):
- Kiakahi
From Kauaʻi:
- Ihuwaʻa
From Oʻahu:
- Kānehūnāmoku
- Kamaola
- Kūmau
- Ka Uhane Holokai
- Uluwehi
- Kaʻihekauila
- Wanana Paoa
- Hawaiʻiloa
Paddling Waʻa
- Mauliola Keʻehi
- Kōkua Kalihi Valley (KKV)
Participating ʻĀina Organizations & Partners
- Bishop Museum
- NOAA
- Sea Grant
- Waikīkī Aquarium
- INPEACE
- Kōkua Kalihi Valley
- Mauliola Keʻehi
- DOBAR
- Polynesian Voyaging Society
- Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy
- Educator Incubator
About Hoʻākea
Hoʻākea is a statewide HIDOE educational initiative that integrates Hawaiian voyaging, cultural practices, and ʻāina-based learning with core academic curriculum. The program provides hands-on, land and ocean experiences to inspire a new generation of navigators—students who are globally competitive, locally committed, and grounded in the values and perspectives needed to navigate Hawaiʻi toward a healthier future.
Hoʻākea’s Guiding Framework
The HIDOE designed the Hoʻākea programs to center learning experiences around five core pillars:
- Cultivate Navigator Mindsets
- Strengthen Cultural Identity and Connection to ʻĀina
- Apply Knowledge in Real-World, Interdisciplinary Contexts
- Practice Stewardship and Leadership
- Engage in Reflective Learning and Meaningful Contribution
Hoʻākea Honolulu at Mauliola – Daily Schedule, Dec. 2-6
Dec. 2–5, 2025 – Student programming for HIDOE schools
- Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 240 4th graders from Farrington-Kalani-Kaiser Complex Area
- Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025
- 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – HIDOE Leadership & VIP guests will gather and participate in activities
- 9 – 11:30 a.m. – 4th graders from Farrington-Kalani-Kaiser Complex Area
- Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 4th graders from Farrington-Kalani-Kaiser Complex Area, also 4th, 5th and 6th graders from the Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf and Blind
- Friday, Dec. 5, 2025
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 4th graders from Farrington-Kalani-Kaiser Complex Area
- Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025,
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Lā ʻOhana – Open to families and community members unable to attend earlier in the week