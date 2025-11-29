Good Jobs Hawai‘i: Free spring 2026 training sessions can boost earnings in multiple industries

UH Community College students enrolled in IT trainings. (Courtesy: UH News)

Free training classes for this spring are now available for sign up through the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges’ Good Jobs Hawaiʻi initiative.

The training programs offer individuals the opportunity to upskill and attain industry certifications in sectors such as education, technology, creative industries, skilled trades and healthcare, opening doors to good jobs, paid internships and apprenticeship pathways.

Registration is now open for a variety of online and in-person classes through goodjobshawaii.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since the launch of Good Jobs Hawai‘i in 2023, more than 6,000 residents throughout the state have enrolled in free training sessions. According to a preliminary analysis by the UH Economic Research Organization, program participants saw notable increases in earnings and moved into higher-paying industries within six months of completion. On average, completers earned $1,800 more per quarter—about $7,200 more per year—compared to a $780 gain per quarter for non-completers.

“Good Jobs Hawai‘i has already made a meaningful impact on the lives of thousands of residents, said UH President Wendy Hensel. “Participants are not only gaining new skills, but they are moving into higher-paying jobs, earning significantly more and accessing greater career opportunities. These outcomes translate directly into improved quality of life for individuals, families and communities across our state.”

Trainings that will be offered starting in January 2026 include:

Education: substitute teacher, early childhood teacher, special education teacher

substitute teacher, early childhood teacher, special education teacher Creative industries: foundational safety

foundational safety Technology: network technician, security analyst

network technician, security analyst Skilled trades: electrician, commercial driver’s license

electrician, commercial driver’s license Healthcare: certified nurse aide, optometry assistant

certified nurse aide, optometry assistant City & County of Honolulu: early childhood education, landscaping

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“In order to work and thrive in the landscaping and nursery industry, it’s important to have a good foundation of skills to keep you safe and productive in this hands-on work environment,” said Thomas Bleazard, sustainable agriculture instructor at Windward Community College. “Students will learn sought-after industry skills and gain hands-on experience in horticulture, propagation, plant identification, irrigation and more to make them more competitive candidates in an industry that is hiring.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the Creative Industries sector, a new trades learning pathway is set to start in spring 2026 for students on Oʻahu. Foundation Safety Level 1 features a five-course series of trainings leading to certifications in Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED, OSHA 10, Aerial Lifts / MEWPs (ANSI A92), Fall Protection and Scaffolding Erector.

“This baseline, foundational safety training can be applied to every sector. Workers trained in this way have greater upward mobility and make more money. When workers are trained in safety awareness, it costs employers less in the long run. Safety is no accident.” said Tuia’ana Scanlan, president, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 665.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Good Jobs Hawai‘i has been a game changer for our local IT workforce,” said Vanessa Rogers, vice president of workforce development at the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i. “Through the IT Sector Partnership, we hear consistently from employers that they need more entry and mid-level technicians who are certified, reliable and ready to grow. Programs like the CompTIA Network+ and Security+ pathways give residents stackable credentials that not only help them secure their first IT job but also position them for advancement into cybersecurity and network administration roles. Whether you’re just starting out or already working in the IT field, we encourage anyone interested in IT to take advantage of these free trainings and continue to upskill. Hawai‘i needs you.”

More than $1 million in funding is available from various funding sources for tuition. Eligible applicants receive tuition assistance for courses and other training costs such as industry certification exam fees. The Good Jobs Hawai‘i program is free for most eligible participants, since many of the trainings provide a 100% tuition subsidy to cover all costs.

“Good Jobs Hawaiʻi is helping residents upskill and secure living wage work,” said Amy Asselbaye, executive director of the City and County of Honolulu’s Office of Economic Revitalization. “Through programs like this, we’re strengthening our workforce and creating pathways for every person to prosper.”

Each participant is also supported by a Good Jobs Hawai‘i Navigator, who provides one-on-one support to ensure a student’s success. Their services include offering college and career advising, referring to community partners for support services, facilitating connections to employers and providing various forms of financial assistance.

To apply online for current trainings or to learn more visit Good Jobs Hawaiʻi.