John Pele to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset on Tuesday

John Pele, executive director of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, will present at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

According to the Rotary club, the presentation will highlight Maui Hotel & Lodging Association’s “identity, mission and vision; its key advocacy functions; notable programs and events; contributions to the Maui community; and the future direction of hospitality in Maui.”

Pele is a graduate of Molokaʻi High School and attended the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. He began his career in the hospitality industry, where he served as purchasing director, rooms director and ultimately general manager of Molokaʻi Ranch until its closure in 2008. Pele went on to own and operate the Maunaloa General Store for 14 years before launching a family restaurant, Hiro’s ‘Ohana Grill, located at Hotel Molokaʻi, which he ran from 2017 through 2025. His business background eventually led him to provide consulting services in government affairs, community outreach and strategic planning.

The meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza. The address is 226 Kupuohi Street, Lahaina, 96761. The social period will begin at 5 p.m., with the meeting program scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to contribute a potluck item for sharing during the social period. To attend this meeting email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.