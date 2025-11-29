Maui Surf Forecast for November 30, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 20-25 20-25 20-25 20-25 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 04:49 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 11:33 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 04:42 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:15 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An XL WNW swell will continue building into the region this afternoon through the evening. This swell will bring dangerous surf heights ranging from 25 to 45 feet along most N and W facing shores with larger waves over select outer reefs. This swell will peak Sunday morning, and slowly decline on Monday. A High Surf Warning remains in effect for the N and W facing shores of the smaller islands. And along the west facing shores of the Big Island, as warning level surf builds in rapidly tonight. Another moderate to large NW swell is possible for the second half of next week from another potential Gale to Storm force low that weather models are developing in the NW Pacific.

East shore surf will remain small through the weekend due to weak winds. Select south facing shores could experience westerly wrap from this weekend's large WNW swell passage.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.