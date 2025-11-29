Maui Surf Forecast for November 30, 2025
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-25
|20-25
|20-25
|20-25
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An XL WNW swell will continue building into the region this afternoon through the evening. This swell will bring dangerous surf heights ranging from 25 to 45 feet along most N and W facing shores with larger waves over select outer reefs. This swell will peak Sunday morning, and slowly decline on Monday. A High Surf Warning remains in effect for the N and W facing shores of the smaller islands. And along the west facing shores of the Big Island, as warning level surf builds in rapidly tonight. Another moderate to large NW swell is possible for the second half of next week from another potential Gale to Storm force low that weather models are developing in the NW Pacific.
East shore surf will remain small through the weekend due to weak winds. Select south facing shores could experience westerly wrap from this weekend's large WNW swell passage.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com