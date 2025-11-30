Hawaiʻi youth records score for ‘The Arrangements’ short film

Recording session group. (Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony x ‘Ohina)

Two Hawaiʻi-based nonprofits, Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony (HYS) and ʻOhina, have partnered on a unique film scoring project that brings together young musicians, local filmmakers and a story centered on Micronesian youth. The collaboration supports the short film “The Arrangements,” written and directed by Sonny Ganaden, which follows Micronesian youth as they honor the passing of a friend through shared ritual and resilience.

“The Arrangements” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, a composition from Dr. Michael-Thomas Foumai, is available as a limited release on 12” vinyl through a partnership with Aloha Got Soul, and will be available for digital streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and other platforms.

“When you hear ‘The Arrangements’ soundtrack, you’re not just hearing the incredible musicians of the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony, you’re hearing the heartbeat of a community coming together to share stories that have waited far too long to be told,” said ʻOhina Executive Director Gerard Elmore.

The Arrangements vinyl pack shot

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Arrangements” emerged from the ʻOhina Labs program, a script-to-screen workshop that pairs emerging Hawaiʻi filmmakers with top industry mentors. Supported by Pacific Islanders in Communications and NMG Network, the film has gained momentum on the festival circuit for its portrayal of often-marginalized communities. Its young cast features many first-time actors from Honolulu’s Kalihi neighborhood.

Eight student musicians from schools including Kailua High, Kalani High, ‘Iolani, Punahou and home schools were selected for the recording session. Under the direction of Maestro Joseph Stepec, conductor of HYS’ Youth Symphony I, the students rehearsed and recorded the score at Hawai‘i Public Radio’s Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

“This inspiring opportunity marked our students’ first time participating in a recording session for film; an exhilarating experience that reinforces our mission to deeply connect young musicians with lifelong learning and relationships within the context of our islands’ cultures,” said HYS President and CEO Randy Wong. “We are grateful to ʻOhina for joining us in prioritization of music as another tool for storytelling; a lens through which we can learn from, and understand each other. Together with our amazing community partners, we are taking learning to new levels, and building a platform on which all of Hawaiʻi’s youth can achieve their most courageous dreams.”

The Arrangements vinyl pack shot

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Honolulu-based record label Aloha Got Soul released the vinyl soundtrack on Nov. 13, 2025, featuring artwork by Commuter Industries and an insert with production stills and messages from the creative team. Proceeds from sales benefit nonprofits serving the Kalihi community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Pressing a soundtrack is a first for us, and even better that it’s in support of the students’ first recording session for film,” said Roger Bong, owner of Aloha Got Soul. “Hopefully the film, music and vinyl make a greater impact on the community than any of us can expect.”

The vinyl record is available for purchase at alohagotsoul.com.