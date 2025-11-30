HECO to perform drone aerial inspections in ʻUkumehame, Dec. 1-5

Hawaiian Electric drone inspections, Maui County 2025. (Courtesy: HECO)

Hawaiian Electric will be using unmanned aircraft, or drones, for aerial inspections of its infrastructure in the ʻUkumehame area of West Maui from Monday, Dec. 1 to Friday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The Hawaiian Electric Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program is in full compliance with all Federal Aviation Administration rules. Company representatives say they have developed safety, training, operating and privacy procedures to make sure the unmanned aircraft are flown “with the highest regard for the safety of the public and crews.”