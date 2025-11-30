Pacific Whale Foundation’s ‘Marine Mammal Mania’ Ocean Camp opens registration

Photo Courtesy: Pacific Whale Foundation

Pacific Whale Foundation has opened registration for its winter Ocean Camp, a week-long science and culture program for students in grades 2-5. This year’s theme, “Marine Mammal Mania,” will focus on whales, dolphins and seals.

Campers will learn how marine mammals communicate, hunt and survive in the ocean through hands-on activities and lessons. Planned field trips include two private snorkel excursions aboard PacWhale Eco-Adventures vessels and a visit to the Hawaiian Wildlife Discovery Center.

The camp runs Dec. 29 to Jan. 2. Drop-off and pickup take place at Pacific Whale Foundation’s Discovery Center classrooms at the Maui Harbor Shops in Māʻalaea.

Tuition is priced in four-tiers ranging from full cost to reduced rates, with full scholarships available for qualifying students, including those impacted by the wildfires.

“Through immersive, hands-on experiences, children discover the wonder of marine life, deepen their understanding of Hawaiian culture and learn what it means to care for the natural world,” says the Pacific Whale Foundation. “These moments spark curiosity, build confidence and create memories that stay with them long after camp ends, nurturing a lifelong love for the sea.”

Registration is available at pacificwhale.org/oceancamp. Individuals interested in volunteering during the camp week, whether for a day or the full session, can email education@pacificwhale.org for more information.