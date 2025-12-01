$10,025 in donations for Maui Hub raised during Paddle For Hunger

PC: courtesy Hawaiian Paddle Sports

The 25th annual Paddle For Hunger, held on Thanksgiving morning, concluded a successful fundraising effort for the Maui Hub, thanks to a crowd of more than 250 community members.

The event raised $10,025 in donations with the support of sponsorships from Ozone, Myna Marketing, Otto Maui, Lōkahi Landscaping, Keri C. Mehiling – Attorney At Law, Krank Cycles, Sail Maui, Old Lahaina Lūʻau, Hawaiian Paddle Sports and Nalu’s South Shore Grill.

Participants paddled the course solo or with a small group of friends via outrigger canoe, V1, surf ski, paddle board, surfboard, or any floating device.

Paddle For Hunger t-shirts were also distributed. Maui Stand Up Paddle Boarding and Hawaiʻi Mermaid Adventures helped with the donation of shirts for those who registered.

Hawaiian Paddle Sports hosted the event as part of its monthly Mālama Maui community service program.