Agriculture inspectors capture skunk in Hilo on Thanksgiving Day

Another skunk was captured in Hilo by agriculture inspectors from the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity on Nov. 27. It was the second captured in Hilo in the month of November.

A skunk captured in 2021. The skunk captured on Nov. 27 was not pictured. (Courtesy of Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity)

One of the department’s Plant Quarantine Branch inspectors in Hilo received a secondhand report from a stevedore at Hilo Harbor that his relative saw a skunk on Kīlauea Avenue and tried to run it over but missed. The person said he saw the skunk run under a fence at the Hilo shipyard.

Inspectors immediately began searching the area, spotted the skunk and used a net to capture the animal.

The origin of the two Hilo skunks is unknown, but due to the locations of the sightings, it is presumed both hitchhiked aboard cargo ships. It is also unknown if both skunks arrived together or if these are separate incidents.

On Nov. 6, Hilo Plant Quarantine Branch received two reports of a skunk from a shipping company at Pier 1 at Hilo Harbor. Agriculture inspectors were dispatched to the pier at about 8:15 that morning.

In one of the reports, dockworkers apparently tried to barricade the animal near cement pilings, but the animal had escaped before inspectors arrived. The other report indicated that a skunk had taken refuge in the undercarriage of a vehicle on the dock and although the skunk was visible, it was not accessible at the time.

The vehicle was enclosed in a shipping container where traps were deployed. Plant Quarantine Branch staff returned to the container the following morning and found the skunk in the trap. Staff conducted further surveys in the area but did not find any other skunks. As a precaution, additional traps were deployed throughout the container yard for at least a week and none were caught.

Both skunks were humanely euthanized for rabies testing. Tests for the skunk captured on Nov. 7 were negative for rabies. Results for the skunk captured on Thanksgiving Day are pending.

Skunks have previously been spotted and captured by stevedores at Honolulu Harbor in February 2018, January 2021, July 2021, June 2022, October 2024, and in June 2025, a skunk was captured at Kakaʻako Waterfront Park, which is adjacent to Honolulu Harbor.

On Maui, a live skunk was captured at Kahului Harbor in December 2020, and one was captured at a trucking company in August 2018. The Department of Land and Natural Resources also captured a skunk at Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary in August 2022.

In February 2023, a Hilo resident caught a skunk in a mongoose trap. All previously captured skunks have tested negative for rabies.

Skunks are prohibited in Hawaiʻi. They are avid egg eaters and would pose a threat to Hawaiʻi’s native ground-nesting birds if they become established. They inhabit the mainland US, Canada, South America, Mexico and other parts of the world.

In the US, they are recognized as one of the four primary wild carriers of rabies, a fatal viral disease of mammals that is often transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. Hawaiʻi is the only state in the US and one of the few places in the world that is free of rabies.

More information on rabies can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Sightings or captures of illegal and invasive species should be reported to the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378).