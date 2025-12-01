Maui News

Kīhei woman reported missing by concerned family member after failing to return home

December 1, 2025, 9:24 PM HST
* Updated December 1, 9:25 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Jacquelyn Scalli, 26, of Kīhei.

Scalli was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, by a family member after she failed to return home.  She was last seen leaving her residence on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at approximately 2 p.m.

Scalli does not have a vehicle, and calls to her cell phone have gone unanswered as it is turned off. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Scalli is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing approximately 120 pounds.  She has brown hair and brown eyes.  She was last seen wearing a brown jump suit.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scalli is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-034838.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments