Kīhei woman reported missing by concerned family member after failing to return home
The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Jacquelyn Scalli, 26, of Kīhei.
Scalli was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, by a family member after she failed to return home. She was last seen leaving her residence on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at approximately 2 p.m.
Scalli does not have a vehicle, and calls to her cell phone have gone unanswered as it is turned off.
Scalli is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jump suit.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scalli is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-034838.